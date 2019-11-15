Business Seminar discusses Vietnam-US trade ties in new context Trade relations between Vietnam and the US will continue expanding but will also be affected by challenges in the future, heard a seminar in Hanoi on November 14.

Business Costs for HCM City’s first metro line reduced by 147 million USD Investment for Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in district 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in district 9 will be reduced by 3.4 trillion VND (147 million USD).

Business Food industry holds great potential for investment attraction Amidst the expanding agro-forestry-fisheries sector, the food processing industry is expected to grow strongly with great potential for luring more investment, according to experts.​

Business Central bank warns of NPLs from transport projects The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it would continue to direct credit institutions to strictly control credit in potentially-risky areas such as real estate and securities, especially Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Build-Transfer (BT) transport projects.