Business Foxconn invests in 270-million USD laptop plant in Bac Giang Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd will build a 270-million USD plant to produce laptops and tablets at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Business Vietnam stands firm amid pandemic: international media Foreign media have run several articles highlighting Vietnam’s economic success given a struggling world plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Big tyre exporters not subjected to US anti-dumping duties Major Vietnamese tyre exporters have not dumped passenger tyres in the US, according to the US Department of Commerce (DOC)’s latest affirmative preliminary anti-dumping duty determinations for passenger vehicle and light truck tires from the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Business Co-working space expects huge rise in demand Many businesses have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but co-working spaces have bucked the trend and is expected to expand in the coming time, fuelled by companies seeking flexible leasing contracts, according to Savills experts.