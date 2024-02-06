VinFast to recall nearly 6,000 VF5 Plus vehicles to replace switch
Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on February 6 announced a recall on 5,912 VF 5 Plus vehicles, which were produced from March to December 2023, for free replacement of a combination switch (left-hand lever on the steering wheel).
The automobile maker found that the head lights on several VF 5 Plus cars turn off inadvertently when drivers push the combination switch for the left turn signal while running at the speed of 50-55 kilometres per hour, with auto-on headlight mode on. This could reduce driver vision and visibility at night.
The problem was with a control circuit board design error from the component supplier, it said.
A sold unit was recorded to suffer this error, however, no incidents have occurred.
From February 19, 2024, customers could take their vehicles to VinFast showrooms and service centres for examination and replacement of the switch.
VinFast delivered 13,513 electric vehicles in Q4/2023, up 35% from the previous quarter, raising the total sold units in the year to nearly 35,000.
As of 30 September 2023, it had 126 showrooms globally for EVs, including VinFast showrooms and dealer showrooms./.