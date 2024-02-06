Business Industrial production index climbs 18.3% in January The index of industrial production (IIP) in January fell 4.4% month on month but still went up 18.3% year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Lao Cai ensures smooth cross-border trade during Tet Customs officials will be on duty to ensure smooth flow of goods via Lao Cai Border Gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, head of the province’s economic zone authority Vuong Quoc Vinh said on February 6.

Business Retailers fully prepared for soaring Tet shopping demand As there are only few days left before the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays, purchasing power is rising sharply and retailers are ready to serve.

Business Lang Son strictly quarantines cross-border farm produce Authorities in border areas of the northern province of Lang Son have tightened inspection and management, and used modern specialised equipment to rigorously control the safety of agricultural products exported to and imported from China via border gates, in a bid to prevent the spread of both traditional and exotic diseases.