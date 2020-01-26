Since early twelfth lunar month, many households in Vinh Hoa village, Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province has received big orders for Chung cakes, a Vietnamese traditional dish for Tet holiday. For example, with 9,000 pending orders, Tran Thi Loan has called for her whole family to join hands to timely deliver chung cakes for customers.

The same situation goes with every household pursuing the trade in Vinh Hoa village. Ten days ahead of Tet, darkness seems to vanish in the village as lights and firewood never go off. Every one is up for timely delivering orders of chung cake.

Vinh Hoa village was recognized as a craft village specialising in making rice noodle, chung cake and tofu. The trade has brought an average monthly income of 150 to 250 USD for each villager.

Vinh Hoa chung cakes are renowned for their subtle taste. They are favoured by not only domestic consumers but also overseas Vietnamese./.

