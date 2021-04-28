Vinh Long asked to tighten COVID-19 preventive measures
Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to be more vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic, apply drastic preventive measures and restrict unnecessary mass gatherings.
At a working session with local authorities on April 27, Long said that Vinh Long should prepare more medical equipment and devise scenarios to respond to unexpected events.
Alongside, the province, which is near the Vietnam-Cambodia border, should pay more attention to COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure safety for locals amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in neighbouring countries and the world.
According to the Health Department of Vinh Long, as of April 26, the province has recorded seven COVDI-19 cases, including six imported infections and one illegal immigrant. All of them have recovered.
Vinh Long has been provided with 5,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 20, 3,473 people in prioritised groups had been vaccinated. The province is scheduled to complete the first phase of vaccination on May 5.
Deputy Secretary of the Vinh Long Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem asked for more support from the Health Ministry in medical equipment and technology transfer to improve its medical service quality as well as COVID-19 prevention and control capacity.
Earlier, the Health Ministry’s working group inspected the pandemic prevention and control activities in the medical station of An Phuoc commune and Medical Centre of Mang Thit district.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 prevention and control measures have been strengthened in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the upcoming general elections.
According to Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of HCM City and head of the city’s Election Committee, amid the risk of another COVID-19 outbreak, the city has asked localities to pay attention to voters undertaking quarantine and ensuring safety against the pandemic at election posts, especially those based in local residents’ houses.
The city has 3,092 election groups with more than 5.5 million voters./.