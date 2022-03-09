Vinh Long to have five industrial zones by 2025
South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.
Vinh Long Province plans to build five new industrial zones by 2030. (Photo: baodautu.vn)Vinh Long (VNA) – South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.
They are Tan An Thanh in Binh Tan district (500ha), Dinh Khao in Long Ho district (400ha), Trung Thanh Tay in Vung Liem district (30ha), Mỹ Hoa in Binh Minh town (300ha), and Phuoc An in Mang Thit district (200ha).
They will mainly house farm produce, aquatic produce and food processing, renewable energy, and footwear projects, but also those in supporting industries such as producers of automobile parts.
This conforms with the province’s investment attraction orientation of improving capacity in industrial production.
By building them, the province hopes to create a system of industrial parks and clusters to ensure sustainable economic development, restructure its economy and boost industrial growth.
This would create and modernise industrial infrastructure, create jobs, improve incomes, and meet infrastructure demand for industrial production.
To accomplish the plan, the province will focus on trade promotion and administrative reform, creating a favourable investment environment, human resource development and training, and attracting investment in industrial infrastructure./.