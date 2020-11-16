The pine forest at Tam Dao National Park (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The northern province of Vinh Phuc is exerting efforts in growing more forests while preserving protective ones.

At the same time, it is looking to switch from ineffective industrial trees to other crops with higher economic values.

Hundreds of billion VND has been mobilised for forest protection and development. In the 2016-2025, the province is allocating over 538 billion VND (23.29 million USD) from the provincial and State budget and social resources.

The provincial People’s Committee has issued guiding documents on forest protection and development by 2025, looking to increase the production value of the agro-forestry-fishery sector by 3.5-4 percent a year.

In addition, provincial authorities aim to raise public awareness of forest protection and development among local residents.

Vinh Phuc province is also working to raise forest coverage to 25 percent and attract more than 2,100 workers in the forestry sector.

The province is currently home to more than 31,600 ha of used forest land, making up 26 percent of the total natural land area of the province, primarily in Phuc Yen city and the districts of Song Lo, Lap Thach and Tam Dao. New forest growing area in the province is 706 ha./.

VNA