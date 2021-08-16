Culture - Sports Vietnamese team ready for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Vietnam’s 15-member delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics) have been ready for the event, which will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Culture - Sports Third Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival rescheduled to December The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to organise the 3rd Mong Ethnic Cultural Festival 2021 in December instead of September as initially planned.

Culture - Sports Ceramic buffalo sculptures feature traditional culture A collection of ceramic sculptures, “Buffalo garden,” by artisan Tran Nam Tuoc features the traditional culture and also reminds a familiar image of the animal in Buddhist meditation.

Culture - Sports Miniatures helping popularise Vietnamese culture Vietnamese culture has been nudged closer to domestic and foreign friends through life-like palm-sized miniatures of groceries, food carts, local dishes, barber shops, and even iconic tourist attractions made by young people around the country.