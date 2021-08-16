Virtual exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap to open
A virtual exhibition on the late General Vo Nguyen Giap will open on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25) to honour the legendary general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.
The exhibition, held by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, will introduce to visitors 200 document and photos, notably a secret dispatch handwritten by General Giap on April 7, 1975, urging military units to exert every effort to liberate the south of Vietnam.
Through the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to look back at the heroic revolutionary tradition of the Vietnam People's Army associated with General Giap - a loyal revolutionary soldier, an excellent and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and the “eldest brother” of the Vietnam People’s Army./.