Business Ministry to boost trade defence measures in line with int’l commitments As trade protectionism is forecast to grow further around the world in 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is set to step up trade defence measures in accordance with international law and commitments.

Business Efforts made to promote sale of crops in virus-hit provinces Efforts are being made to promote the sale of crops, fruits and meat of farmers in coronavirus-hit provinces, including the two hardest-hit Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, as the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday nears.

Business Agribank up 17 places in Brand Finance Banking 500 The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) jumped 17 spots to rank 173rd in the recently announced Brand Finance Banking 500 list for 2021, which featured the most valuable and strongest banking brands in the world.

Business New securities trading accounts hit record high in Jan Close to 86,270 securities trading accounts were opened by domestic investors in January, an increase of 36.4 percent from the previous month, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).