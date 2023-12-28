Travel Vietnam's tourism shows strong recovery in 2023 2023 is a successful year for tourism sector with a large number of visitors and enhanced reputation in the world arena, according to insiders.

Travel Hanoi to build two heritage routes Hanoi is planning to build two tourism routes on the theme of exploring the Nam Thang Long heritage road with an aim to develop tourism associated with heritage, relic sites and craft villages.

Travel Infographic Vietnam reaches target of 12.5-13 million foreign visitors in 2023 The total number of international tourists in 2023 is estimated at 12.5 million, meeting the targeted 12.5-13 million foreign arrivals for the year. Total revenue from tourism is expected to be 672 trillion VND (28 billion USD), exceeding the plan by 3.38%.

Videos Hanoi targets 26.5 million tourists in 2024 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.