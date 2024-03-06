The Hanoi Travel Association and VGreen Sustainable Tourism Club organise tours to Dien Bien. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, themed “Glorious Dien Bien – Infinite Experiences” is expected to be a leverage to boost the local socio-economy, contributing to promoting the country's tourism development, Vice Chairman of the Dien Bien provincial People's Committee Vu A Bang has said.



The province will host 28 out of 169 programmes and activities throughout the year, Bang said.



The highlight of the year is the Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Festival which is scheduled to take place on March 16, he said, adding that there will be also a special art programme and a high-altitude fireworks display on May 6 evening and a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory on May 7.



Besides cultural tourism resources associated with key relic sites in the locality such as the headquarters of Dien Bien Phu - Muong Phang Campaign, A1, C1, D1 and E1 hills and the central area of the French stronghold, Dien Bien province is creating a highlight for the northwest region with various new tourism products, exploiting the strength of natural resources.



The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that in recent years, Dien Bien has worked with many travel agencies to building new tourism products with regional linkages, such as Caravan (self-driving tour) on Hanoi - Son La - Dien Bien route and Ban flower season tour.



Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association Phung Quang Thang suggested said that Dien Bien province needs to soon connect with travel agencies to have a strategy for promoting local tourism products to exploit the large tourist flow.



According to head of the Travel Department at the UNESCO Travel Club, Director of VietSense Travel Company Nguyen Van Tai, from this month, tourists booking services to Dien Bien will increase, including a large number of tourists in Hanoi. To let tourists to have a longer experience, Dien Bien province needs to strengthen links with provinces in the northwest region, building interline tourism products starting from Hanoi.



Responding to Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, as well as welcoming the number of tourists coming to this province, airlines have increased flights from Hanoi to Dien Bien. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has doubled its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from March 6 to 30. Vietjet airline has opened a direct flight between Hanoi and Dien Bien from March 1.



Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024, which will open on March 16, is expected to attract a large number of tourists to Dien Bien. The locality aims to receive 1.3 million visitors and raked 2.2 trillion VND (89.32 million USD) from tourism.



According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said that Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 will be a boost not only for the local tourism sector, but also contribute to enhance the attractiveness of Vietnam tourism to international visitors. Thus, it is necessary for Dien Bien province to quickly overcome shortcomings in terms of infrastructure, accommodations, and human resources and conduct dissemination campaign so that ethnic communities can join in the event, luring more domestic and foreign tourists to Dien Bien in particular and Vietnam in general, she said./.