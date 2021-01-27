Vital to protect ideological foundation of Party: Officer
Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.
Pham Chi Dung founded the "Vietnamese independent journalists' association" to incite others to join distorting guidelines of the Party and policies of the State. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.
This is a core task to which the Party has attached importance since its inception, Major General Dang Ngoc Tuyen, Director of the Internal Political Security Department at the Ministry of Security, told the media.
Since the birth of the Party and especially during its 35 years of reform, Vietnam has posted major achievements in national construction and defence, the Major General said.
Such achievements have proven that Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought will forever serve as the ideological foundation and the lodestar for the Vietnamese Party and revolution.
The Party’s political platform will continue to lead the country to firmly push ahead with reform and provide a foundation for the Party to further complete the path towards national construction and defence in the new era, he said.
Tran Duc Thach was prosecuted for "conducting activities to overthrow the people's administration." (Photo: VNA)Over the past time, hostile and reactionary forces have taken advantage of the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, as well as complex developments in the region and internationally, to spread misinformation, incite protests, cause information turbulence, sow doubt, and drive a wedge into the great national unity bloc.
Given this, the People’s Police have handled nearly 500 cases of posting and sharing distortion, issued warnings against more than 1,000 people who spread wrongful information, and verified 500 individual and group Facebook accounts, fanpages, and YouTube channels that frequently publish false information, Tuyen said.
The results posted in protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, refuting wrongful and hostile views, and handling malinformation over the past have contributed significantly to safeguarding the Party and the regime and maintaining the country’s political security, contributing to the success of all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress./.