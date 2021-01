Pham Chi Dung founded the "Vietnamese independent journalists' association" to incite others to join distorting guidelines of the Party and policies of the State. (Photo: VNA)

Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.This is a core task to which the Party has attached importance since its inception, Major General Dang Ngoc Tuyen, Director of the Internal Political Security Department at the Ministry of Security , told the media.Since the birth of the Party and especially during its 35 years of reform, Vietnam has posted major achievements in national construction and defence, the Major General said.Such achievements have proven that Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought will forever serve as the ideological foundation and the lodestar for the Vietnamese Party and revolution.The Party’s political platform will continue to lead the country to firmly push ahead with reform and provide a foundation for the Party to further complete the path towards national construction and defence in the new era, he said.