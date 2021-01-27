Tran Duc Thach was prosecuted for "conducting activities to overthrow the people's administration." (Photo: VNA)

Over the past time, hostile and reactionary forces have taken advantage of the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and preparations for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, as well as complex developments in the region and internationally, to spread misinformation, incite protests, cause information turbulence, sow doubt, and drive a wedge into the great national unity bloc.Given this, the People’s Police have handled nearly 500 cases of posting and sharing distortion, issued warnings against more than 1,000 people who spread wrongful information, and verified 500 individual and group Facebook accounts, fanpages, and YouTube channels that frequently publish false information, Tuyen said.The results posted in protecting the Party’s ideological foundation, refuting wrongful and hostile views, and handling malinformation over the past have contributed significantly to safeguarding the Party and the regime and maintaining the country’s political security, contributing to the success of all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress./.