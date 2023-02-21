V.League referees receive VAR technology training
Eighteen referees and assistant referees are attending a video assistant referee (VAR) technology training course, which was launched by the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) on February 20.
Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Anh Tu said the training is of significant importance for the referees and assistant referees. Only after they pass the FIFA tests, will the VAR technology be applicable at stadiums, he stressed.
During the 14-day course, participants will be introduced to the VAR technology on the simulation system with equipment and video analysis in a set of 75 situations provided by FIFA.
The course draws the attendance of 18 referees and assistant referees. (Photo: VFF)The trainees will practice the applying of level-1 VAR technology on simple situations under the online guidance of Hakan Anaz, a FIFA lecturer and Vietnamese referee instructors.
Until May 2023, the VPF will situate two VAR vehicles in the northern and southern regions. In late June 2023, a final test will be conducted at stadiums by FIFA experts for recognition.
The VAR technology will be officially applied in V.League matches after FIFA approves the results of all steps in verifying VAR stations and referee training process.
As scheduled, the technology will be put into use in the V.League tournament in the 2023-2024 season after it is approved by FIFA./.