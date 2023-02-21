Culture - Sports Ministry announces 14 new national intangible cultural heritages Mo Muong, a cultural heritage of Muong ethnic minority group in Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho provinces; Dinh Co Festival in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province; and the art of traditional weaving of the Ba Na ethnic minority in Kon Tum province are among 14 new national intangible cultural heritages recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Painting exhibition to mark 80th anniversary of Outline of Vietnamese Culture Eighty paintings created between 1945 and 1954 by 30 Vietnamese artists will be displayed at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from February 24 to March 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture.