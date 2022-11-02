The documentary Walking through the valley of death chronicles the lives of a number heroin addicts caught in an ever decreasing spiral of drugs, crime and desperation.

But thanks to an unlikely source, the addicts managed to kick the habit, and slowly rebuild their lives much to the delight of their families who have endured a life of disappointment and anguish.

The 60-minute documentary has been recognised by judges of film festivals in India and Singapore where it has been screened and won top prizes.

The awards include the Critics’ Choice Award at the World Film Carnival - Singapore; and the Knight of the Reel Awards, the Luis Bunuel Memorial Awards, the Gangtok International Film Festival, the Virgin Spring Cinefest, and the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, all in India./.

VNA