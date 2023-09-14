VNA General Director and Chairwoman of the Award Council Vu Viet Trang (R) presents the special prize to a representative of author Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on September 14 held the awarding ceremony for the sixth annual press photo contest titled "Khoanh Khac Vang" (Golden Moment), as part of the celebrations for its 78th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 - 2023).

Speaking at the event, VNA General Director and Chairwoman of the Award Council Vu Viet Trang said, with the values of photo information in press activities, VNA in its capacity as the national key press agency launched the contest named "Khoanh Khac Vang" (Golden Moment).

Through six editions, the award has gathered and spread the value of diverse photographic works in terms of content, quality and unique expression by Vietnamese journalists and photographers both in and outside the country.



Meanwhile, VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung, who is head of the contest organising board, said after nearly two months of launching from June 20 to August 15, the contest received significant attention from journalists and photographers, with 4,102 single photos and 587 sets of photos submitted by 556 authors from all parts of the country.



The Award Council decided to select 22 works for the awards and 28 works for exhibition at the awarding ceremony.



The special prize was presented to the work "'Hổ mang chúa' Su-30MK2 (King Cobra Su-30MK2)’s performance at the opening of the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2022 by Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan from Hanoi.



The first prize of the sets of photos went to the works depicting the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) by Nguyen Thanh Ha from Hanoi. The single photo category has no first prize.



As many as four second, six third and ten consolation prizes were also presented to photographers.

Delegates visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: VNA) On this occasion, an exhibition featuring the outstanding photo works from the contest opened at the VNA headquarters./.

