VNA launches specialised portal on policies, social affairs
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched an information portal specialised in policies and social and cultural affairs on November 11.
The portal is specialised in policies and social and cultural affairs. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) –
Amid digital transformation, policy communication has attracted increasing attention to disseminate the Party and State’s guidelines, policies, and laws to the public, and also to promote policy making, implementation, and feedback.
The Vietnamese-language portal, chinhsachcuocsong.vn, aims to update readers on the latest legal documents and policies. It also reports on current events, the enforcement of the Party and State’s guidelines and policies across the country, along with social and cultural issues attracting public attention.
The launch of the portal in Da Nang city on November 11 (Photo: VNA)It is also a trustworthy platform for localities to introduce their potential, strengths, and achievements.
The website features text, photo, video, audio, and infographics news, with artificial intelligence applied to create podcasts.
Over the past years, to help spread mainstream news and enhance the people’s trust in the Party and State, VNA has continually opened specialised portals and subwebs, including those on the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and all-level People’s Committees for the 2021 - 2026 tenure, and the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), thereby affirming itself as the key multimedia press agency in Vietnam./.