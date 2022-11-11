Society Vietnam ranks 76/193 countries in online service index Vietnam ranks 76th over 193 countries in terms of the online service index in the United Nations’ assessment, up five places compared to 2020.

Society Seminar looks to promote Vietnam-RoK exchange The fifth Republic of Korea-Vietnam Seminar for the Future was held in Seoul on November 10, attracting 200 participants.

Society Localities urged to strengthen prevention of animal diseases Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan has called on provincial and municipal People's Committees to strengthen the prevention of animal diseases in the coming months.

Society IELTS, foreign language tests under inspection by MOET The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on November 10 ordered provincial/municipal Departments of Education and Training to strictly monitor and manage the organisation of foreign language proficiency tests.