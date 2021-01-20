Business Hanoi calls on foreign firms to invest in industrial zones Politburo member and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue asked foreign hi-tech groups to consider investing in the city’s existing industrial zones, including the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, while receiving representatives from FDI enterprises operating in the high technology industry on January 19.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on January 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,148 VND per USD on January 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Germalink port receives first commercial vessel The first phase of the Germalink international port was put into operation with the welcoming of first commercial vessel on January 19.