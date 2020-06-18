Vietnam has integrated deeply into the world with many new generation free trade agreements. There would be a clear change in labor demand as a result. High-quality labour will replace unskilled workers. However, the current situation shows an opposite result with the proportion of trained workers being too low, making up only 21.9% in 2018.

By 2030, vocational education needs to forecast demand in skilled workers in terms of fields and training levels to improve the efficiency of training.

Given that, the Prime Minister has signed a directive on promoting the development of skilled labour force as a way to improve labour productivity and increase national competitiveness in the new situation./.

VNA