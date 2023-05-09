Hitter Tu Thanh Thuan faces a competitor of Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese men's volleyball team struck bronze, but hitter Tu Thanh Thuan has earned the admiration of the entire Southeast Asia region with his record-breaking performance.

According to statistics, the 1.92m tall Thuan was the highest scorer in the knockout round, with a total of 66 points after the Vietnamese team lost 0-3 to Indonesia and beat Thailand 3-0.

Coming second was Cambodia's opposite hitter Mom Koun with 57 points. Thailand's "giant" Kissada Nilsawai (2.08m) of the men's volleyball team scored 51 points, but this was not surprising as his position was a middle blocker. Another player from Thailand in the top five was the hitter Promchan Anut with 46 points. Indonesia only had one player on this list, namely opposite hitter Rivan Nurmulki, with 44 points.

On May 9, the Vietnamese men's tennis team advanced to the final of the men's doubles event in the team competition by defeating Indonesia in the semifinals.

Pham Minh Tuan/Nguyen Van Phuong defeated David Suranto/Nathan Barki with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. With this result in the doubles match, the Vietnamese team beat Indonesia 2-1 to advance to the final.



At this year's SEA Games, the Vietnamese tennis team is counting on their top player, Ly Hoang Nam, to successfully defend his gold medal in the men's singles event. In the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, Nam ranks 264th in the world and is also the highest-ranked professional player in Southeast Asia.

The same day, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team also kicked off their bid to win gold at the SEA Games 32 with an impressive 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-8, 25-7) over Singapore./.