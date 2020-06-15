Politics Lawmakers call for prudence in reopening borders to foreign partners A number of legislators gave their opinion on measures for post-COVID-19 economic recovery on June 15, with the reopening of Vietnam’s borders to foreign partners being among the issues attracting the most attention.

Politics Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Politics NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.