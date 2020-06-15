Voters confident in Vietnam’s growth
Vietnam has contained the COVID-19 pandemic well and become a venue of sustainable growth, voters have said.
Nguyen Thi Thu, a deputy from Thai Binh province, speaks at the NA working session. (Photo: VNA)
Associate Professor and Dr Tran Dinh Thien, former head of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, told the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly that Vietnam should give top priority to consolidating its foundation and increasing its attractiveness in anticipation of the world returning to something resembling normality.
To that end, the country must prepare its human resources, reform its institutions and build up business capacity, in the spirit of start-up and with the use of high-technology, the voter said.
Large firms should receive support so that they can assist smaller ones, he stressed.
Echoing Thien’s view, Do Van Ve, President of the business association of northern Thai Binh province, Deputy General Director of Huong Sen Group JSC, and a deputy in the 13th NA, suggested Vietnam put forth an economic development scenario and adjust its growth scenario to match global and domestic circumstances.
Enterprises need to restructure and optimise Vietnam’s prestige in the international arena to move forward, he said.
Le Ba Thuong from the HCM City Bar Association highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in anti-corruption, with more than 600 billion VND (2.7 million USD) and nearly 12,000 square meters of land reclaimed in 2019.
Legislators debated the country’s socio-economic situation and State budget on June 15 during the ninth sitting.
Many voters lauded the quality of the working session as well as the responsibility of deputies./.