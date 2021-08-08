Health Deputy PM urges Kien Giang to speed up COVID-19 screening, testing Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to step up COVID-19 screening and testing in the community, especially in high-risk places such as markets, bus stations, and airports.

Ho Chi Minh City's private hospitals join hands to treat COVID-19 patients Ho Chi Minh City leaders have called upon private hospitals to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. The appeal has received a warm response from private hospital around the city.

Fully vaccinated people from outbreak regions only have to self-quarantine at home for 7 days People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been declared recovered coming from outbreak regions will not have to undergo concentrated quarantine, according to the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Health to local authorities.

Hospitals in HCM City start using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients Around 10,000 vials of Remdesivir have been distributed to 10 hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City to treat COVID-19 patients starting today, according to the Ministry of Health