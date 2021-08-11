Environment National water resources inventory to be carried out An inventory of water resources on inter-provincial river basins and national will be implemented for the first time under a project which has just been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Environment Flooding claims one life in Lao Cai Heavy downpours and floods claimed one life in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, announced the provincial steering board for disaster response and search and rescue on July 29.

Society Central beach clean-up campaign launched National footballer Phan Van Duc will join local communities and young people in a beach clean-up campaign in Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Thua Thien Hue provinces from July to September.

Environment Strong winds, rains kill two in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees Two people in Ca Mau and Vinh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Mekong Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops.