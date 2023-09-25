President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez is welcomed at the airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) led by its Vice President Nguyen Ngoc Hung paid a courtesy call to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Hanoi on September 24.

Hernandez will represent leaders of the Cuban Party and State to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam.

Informing Hernandez about the results of the implementation of the friendship and cooperation agreement for the 2020-2025 period between VUFO and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Hung said despite difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, the two sides have actively held rallies, meetings and information exchanges on the occasions of both countries' national holidays and important historical events, both in-person and online formats.

VUFO always takes the initiative and stays ready to cooperate with ICAP and the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to hold solidarity and friendship activities, thus further fostering the close relations between the Parties, Governments, and people of the two countries. At the same time, it stands shoulder to shoulder with the Cuban people in their just struggle for the removal of the US' blockade against Cuba, he said.

Hernandez, for his part, affirmed that cooperation activities between the two countries’ friendship organisations have contributed to further tightening the special solidarity between their Parties, States and people.

He said the Cuban legislature has been studying Vietnam’s experience during its renewal process with a view to applying them in the process of social development and the building of laws in Cuba in particular.

According to him, his Vietnam visit is another contribution to the friendship between the two countries, Parties and States. He affirmed that the 50th anniversary of Castro’s visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam is an occasion to commemorate the historic moment that will live forever in the hearts of the people, marking the development of the special and rare relationship between the two countries./.