The Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ho Chi Minh City where the walk for environment takes place on June 5 (Photo: saigonzoo.net)

– A walk for the environment and a tree planting event took place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 in response to World Environment Day.Co-organised by the municipal Union of Friendship Associations (HUFO) and the Indian Consulate General in the city, the activities drew the participation of Indian expats, HUFO representatives, and local students.Speaking at opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HUFO Nguyen Van Manh said the programme urges people to work together to reduce air pollution.It also celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered by Indians as the "Father of the Nation", he added, noting that Gandhi was strongly believed in environmental sustainability and human responsibility.Manh took the occasion to thank the Indian Consulate General for its collaboration with the HUFO in organising meaningful cultural, sport and educational activities for improved mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Indian people.Echoing Manh’s speech, Consulate General of India Jeevan C. Kandpal said the activities promote environment protection as well as Gandhi’s thoughts on and love for nature and the ecosystem.-VNA