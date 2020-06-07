Environment Tien Giang speeds work to protect eastern sea dyke The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is speeding up a project to repair an eroded sea dyke that prevents saltwater erosion on its eastern coast.

Environment WB approves credit to support Vietnam’s response to climate change The World Bank in Vietnam announced on June 6 that the Bank’s Board of Executive Directors had approved an 84.4 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to support Vietnam’s multi-sectoral policy reforms so as to promote climate-resilient landscapes and green transport and energy systems.

Environment Air quality in big cities improves in last month Air quality in big cities dramatically improved last month, said the Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).