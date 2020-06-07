Walk in Hanoi calls for environmental protection
A walk was held around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of Hanoi on June 7 morning to raise public awareness of environmental protection.
A walk was held around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of Hanoi on June 7 morning to raise public awareness of environmental protection.
The event was part of the “Green Earth” programme initiated by the Vietnam Energy magazine since mid-May, in response to World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8).
It encouraged people to walk more and reduce dependence on private vehicles in the hope of keeping fit and cutting down on the use of fuel, greenhouse gas emissions, air and noise pollution.
The walk was joined by representatives of ministries and sectors and well known artists such as composer Tran Hieu, diva Thanh Lam and actor Thanh Son, among others.
Chairman of the Vietnam Clean Energy Association and Editor-in-Chief of the Vietnam Energy magazine Mai Duy Thien said efforts are needed to promptly address environmental pollution while firms are urged to use natural resources efficiently.
Also the head of the organising board, Thien said the programme aims to call for action of enterprises and people to improve the environment in rural and urban areas, as well as the seas.
On the occasion, the organisers presented certificates of merit to six collectives with outstanding contributions to environmental protection and 100 million VND (4,300 USD) to a project to plant mangrove forests in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, in a bid to enhance protective forests and coastal resilience against impacts of climate change./.
