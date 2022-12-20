Lieutenant General Khuat Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Vietnam War Veterans ’ Association, speaks at the conference announcing the 7th National Congress of the association. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) will take place from December 29-31, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on December 20.

Chairing the conference, Lieutenant General Khuat Viet Dung, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the association, said that the congress will draw the participation of 510 delegates representing more than 3 million members nationwide.

This congress is themed "Promoting the noble virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers, the tradition of ‘Loyalty - Solidarity - Exemplary – Innovation’, making the veterans association at all levels comprehensively strong, complete all tasks".

It is to review and evaluate results achieved in the implementation of the 6th Congress’s resolution while focusing discussion on orientations, tasks, standards, and solutions in the new tenure, and electing a new executive board for the 2022-2027 tenure.

According to a draft report to congress, in the next five years, veterans' associations at all levels will continue actively participating in building and protecting the Party, State, people, and socialism; protect the ideological foundation of the Party; and fight against false and hostile views.

Veterans will also continue helping each other do business, and improve living standards.

They are to join in nurturing patriotism and revolutionary tradition among the young generation, contributing to building and consolidating the political base, building the Party and a transparent strong political system./.