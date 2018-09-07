Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third, right) presents the title of “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the Liberation Radio Station on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented the title of “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to the Liberation Radio Station, in Hanoi on September 7, on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) (September 7, 1945).The title is to honour over 600 officials, reporters, editors, broadcasters, and technicians from the Liberation Radio Station, who have made significant contributions to the cause of national revolution.It is also a tribute to 25 staff members of the radio who laid down their lives for the purpose of broadcasting news to people during the resistance war against the US.As the country enters a new period of development and international integration, mass media agencies need to work harder to create a social consensus and promote great national unity, the PM said.He urged the VOV to promote its role as a pioneering force in Vietnam’s revolutionary press sector.The station should increase the coverage of external information and consider this as a regular and strategic task to its development in the digital era.After its establishment in 1961 in the Tay Bac revolutionary base in Tay Ninh southern province, the Liberation Radio Station stood side by side with the VOV, the Liberation News Agency (now the Vietnam News Agency), the Liberation Newspaper, as well as other press agencies and the whole nation, in making historical triumphs – including the great victory of spring 1975 that contributed to the liberation of the south and the national reunification.The station ended its operation on August 31, 1976 after fulfilling its mission.The same day, the VOV held an award ceremony for winners in the categories of broadcasting, television, printed and electronic newspaper, and research and innovation work. –VNA