Environment Air quality in big cities improves in last month Air quality in big cities dramatically improved last month, said the Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).

Environment Green consumption campaign introduces new initiatives The 11th edition of a campaign on green consumption will take place from June 6 to 30, an event held by the Sai Gon Giai phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper and Saigon Co.op group on June 3 heard.

World German experts studying Mekong River water management Recent research from experts at the German Foundation for Science and Politics (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) highlighted shortcomings in managing the Mekong River’s water resources.