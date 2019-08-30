The construction of the waste-to-energy plant in Cu Chi district, HCM City, started on August 28 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

– Work on construction of a 400 million USD waste-to-energy plant started on August 28 at the Tay Bac solid waste treatment complex in Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City.According to Director of the Vietstar Joint Stock Company, Ngo Nhu Hung Viet, the project’s developer, the plant will operate on a closed chain, using incineration and advanced technologies to convert waste into electricity.The project is expected to be complete in 2020. The plant has a daily processing capacity of 2,000 tonnes of waste in its first phase of operation and 4,000 tonnes of waste in the second phase.Ho Chi Minh City generates more than 9,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which 72 percent is buried and the rest is burnt, recycled or used to produce fertilisers.According to the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said that the city’s authorities have approved the construction of three waste-to-energy plants.They include the one run by Vietstar Joint Stock Company and two others by Tam Sinh Nghia Investment Development JSC., and Tasco Joint Stock Company, which are scheduled to be constructed in October this year.-VNA