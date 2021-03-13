Hanoi (VNA) - A national water resources plan is strategically important to Vietnam in the long term, creating a basis for local socio-economic development planning, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Tran Hong Ha has said.



He made the statement at a recent online meeting in Hanoi discussing national water resources planning.



The water resources plan should be developed in line with the national master plan, to ensure overall connectivity in how it will be implemented in each region and river basin, he said, adding that it must engage water consumption sectors for the economical and efficient use of water and the sustainable development of water resources.





Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Le Cong Thanh, meanwhile, pointed out challenges to the development of the water resources plan with regard to cohesion between this specific plan and others, how to properly formulate plans for each region for integrated basin-based water resources management, and how to remain adaptive to the impact of climate change and rising sea levels.



Chau Tran Vinh, Director of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources’ Water Resources Management, said Vietnam plans to develop 15 water resources plans by 2025.



The department will coordinate with relevant organisations, particularly the Australian Water Partnership, to survey the current consumption of water resources in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces as well as 13 major river and coastal basins, Vinh said.



He added that the department has also been developing a water resources forecasting model with different climate change scenarios taken into account./.

