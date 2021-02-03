Environment Water shortages, climate change linked to saline intrusion in Mekong Delta The most severe saline intrusion - the movement of ocean saltwater into riverine freshwater - is said to occur in the Mekong Delta region from February 8 to 16, coinciding with the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, since Chinese hydro-power plants have reduced their water discharge, which affects water flows downstream on the Mekong River, experts have said.

Environment Vietnam enhances air pollution control Ministries and sectors should work together and take drastic action to carry out Prime Ministerial Directive No 03/CT-TTg on enhancing air pollution control, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan said at a meeting on January 28.

Environment Tra Vinh to dredge irrigation canals to better cope with dry season The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh will dredge its 18 main irrigation canals that run a total of 162 km in the next four years at a cost of 387 billion VND (16.7 million USD) to improve the supply of water for irrigation during the dry season.