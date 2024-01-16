Society Urban development forum shapes future of Da Nang, Yokohama In a joint effort to address urban development challenges, authorities of Da Nang City and leaders of Japan’s Yokohama city convened the 12th urban development forum in the Vietnamese central city on January 16.

Politics Trial opens for 100 defendants in Dak Lak terrorist attack case The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 16 opened the first-instance trial for 100 defendants involved in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” which happened in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023.

Society Vietnam–Malaysia Business Association donates bronze bell pagoda in Malaysia The Vietnam–Malaysia Business Association (VMBIZ), with the support of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV), on January 15 held a ceremony to present a bronze bell to Ti-Ratana Heights pagoda in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.