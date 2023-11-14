Business FTA boosts trade between Vietnam, Eurasian Economic Union: officials The free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, has made important contributions to two-way trade between Vietnam and members of the union, representatives from the two sides said at a recent meeting.

Business Vietjet named leading airline brand by Korean consumers in 2023 Vietjet has been honoured with two Korean awards, winning first place in air transportation category at "Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards 2023" (CSBA) hosted by JoongAng Ilbo, one of the major newspapers in the Republic of Korea and "2023 Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards" (CBBA).

Business HCM City hosts conference on M&A opportunities in Vietnam Its stable political system, large workforce and high purchasing power make Vietnam an ideal destination for investors seeking M&A opportunities, the Global M&A Partners Conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Business Binh Duong: Orders come pouring to wood manufacturers The wood industry in the southern province of Binh Duong is experiencing a positive recovery, with many firms reporting an increase in orders and employment, as a result of the furniture export recovery, proactive technology innovation and marketing strategies.