World Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

World Thai Cabinet approves e-business tax draft law Thailand’s Cabinet on June 9 approved a draft bill allowing the government to collect VAT from electronic services, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance.

World Dengue infections in Singapore surge past 10,000 mark Dengue infections in Singapore have surpassed the 10,000 mark. This is the highest number of cases in the first five months since 2013, the largest outbreak year recorded in the country, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).