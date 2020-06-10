WB forecasts Indonesia’s economy to grow by zero pct in 2020
Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow at zero percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank has forecast.
A worker disinfects Fatahillah Square in front of the temporarily closed Jakarta History Museum in the popular tourist area of Kota Tua, West Jakarta (Source: jakartapost)
In its latest Global Economic Prospect report, the bank said that Indonesia is among the three countries hit hard by the pandemic in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
The country’s economy is projected to rebound sharply and record 4.8 percent growth in 2021, although still lower than the World Bank’s earlier projection in January.
The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted economic activity throughout the archipelago as the government has called on citizens to implement physical-distancing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, forcing offices, factories, shops and schools to shut down.
The government expects this year’s economic growth to reach 2.3 percent under the baseline scenario, or to contract by 0.4 percent under the worst-case scenario as consumer spending and investment dry up amid the pandemic. Indonesia’s economy grew by 2.97 percent in the first quarter, the slowest pace in 19 years.
On June 9, Indonesia reported the highest single-day increase in the COVID-19 count with 1,043 new cases, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
The daily jump raised the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 33,076, including 1,923 deaths./.