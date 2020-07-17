WB helps Cambodia improve road system
The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on July 17 approved a 100 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Cambodia Road Connectivity Improvement Project.
Illustrative image (Photo: Wikipedia)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on July 17 approved a 100 million USD credit from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Cambodia Road Connectivity Improvement Project.
The project will enhance rural communities’ access to critical services, such as health centres, hospitals, schools and markets, through the improvement of climate-resilient rural roads.
By improving selected sections of national and provincial roads, the project will also reduce transportation costs and road disruption risks, helping to facilitate agriculture supply chains and tourism development.
Despite significant improvements of past years, transportation costs remain high in Cambodia. Roads are the predominant transportation mode for the country, and investments are needed, particularly in rural areas. Rural roads account for more than 75 percent of the road network, yet only 5 percent are paved. With a changing climate, heavy rainfalls and flooding pose an increasing risk of disruptions for road connectivity, the WB said in its press release.
Rural accessibility analysis conducted as part of the project preparation indicates that during floods more than 26 percent of the population in the project area face risks of losing access to emergency health facilities and schools, it added.
The targeted project area includes Kampong Cham, Tboung Khmum and Kratie provinces with a population of over 2 million people, of whom 80 percent live in rural areas.
Inguna Dobraja, World Bank Country Manager for Cambodia, said the project is the WB’s commitment to support the development of Cambodia’s road infrastructure. It will help better connect people to services, reduce disruptions, and generate jobs for local communities during road construction./.