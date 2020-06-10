Politics Two resolutions, one law adopted at onging NA sitting Lawmakers on June 10 adopted a resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, and another on the extension of the exemption of agricultural land use tax with a majority of votes in favor, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.

Politics NA passes resolution on law and ordinance building programme for 2021 Lawmakers voted on June 10 to pass a resolution on a law and ordinance building programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020, at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam Border Guard Law holds strategic significance in national defence: commander The Vietnam Border Guard Law is of strategic significance to national construction and defence, Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard, Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, told the press on June 9.

Politics NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.