WB to continue supporting Vietnam on development path
World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione said the bank will continue supporting the Southeast Asian country on its development path at a meeting with Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission in Hanoi on June 10.
World Bank (WB) Country Director for Vietnam Ousmane Dione (L) and Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission (Photo: VNA)
Ousmane Dione, who is going to end his working tenure in Vietnam, congratulated the country on its remarkable achievements gained over the past time.
For his part, Binh thanked the WB official for his active contributions to promoting the bank's role and support efficiency in Vietnam, not only through increasing development assistance capital but also helping to exchange policies, renew mindset in management, change growth model, and fuel economic development.
He also suggested the bank continue supporting Vietnam and coordinating with the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, especially in policy dialogue and devising initiatives and measures for post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and development.
The same day, the Vietnamese official hosted Denmark Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Hojilund Christensen and US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink./.