Business Asia-Africa blocs account for 63 percent of Vietnam's trade turnover in 2021 The Asian and African markets played an important role in the growth of Vietnam's trade thanks to positive import-export figures in 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Samsung adds 920 million USD to project in Thai Nguyen Authority of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 16 handed over a licence to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd under Samsung Corporation of the Republic of Korea to add 920 million USD to its project in the Yen Binh industrial park in Pho Yen town.

Business Bac Giang moves to promote sale of farm produce on e-commerce platforms The northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing e-commerce, expanding markets for agricultural products, especially typical ones, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Pham Cong Toan.

Business Vietnam ranks 6th in ASEAN in terms of AI readiness index Vietnam has climbed 14 places to the 62nd in the 2021 Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Index, according to an annual index report released by the UK’s Oxford Insights in collaboration with Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC).