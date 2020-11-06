Environment Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Environment Storm Goni to abate to tropical depression Storm Goni is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by 1am on November 6, with its centre on the sea off the coast of the south-central localities from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Asiatic black bears handed over to rescue centre Two Asiatic black bears (Ursus thibetanus) were handed over to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on November 3 after years of being caged by a resident in Phu Tho province.

Environment Forest areas in central region grow 374,000 ha in 2015-2019 Forested areas in Vietnam’s central region increased by 373,887 ha in the 2015-2019 period, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).