Website launched to augment child online protection efforts
The website was launched by the Authority of Information Security. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Network for Child Online Protection (VN-COP) recently debuted its website, aiming to popularise child online protection skills and knowledge and receive child abuse reports.
The website, vn-cop.vn, was launched by the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).
VN-COP gathers 24 units, including representatives of the MIC, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with associations, businesses, and domestic and foreign organisations specialised in child online protection.
In the “Opinion Expression” section, users, including children, can raise their voice while State agencies can take their opinions into account in policymaking so as to meet aspirations of the public, especially children.
Updated information about internet safety for children in Vietnam and the world, as well as new technologies developed for keeping children safe online can be found in the “News”.
Meanwhile, the “Tools” section provides useful tools and software for children to engage in healthy interactions on the internet.
Apart from the hotline 111 of the Child Affairs Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, users can also send child abuse reports via this website. VN-COP will latter verify the reports and take response measures.
The website launch is a step to carry out the Prime Minister’s Decision issued on June 1 last year on protecting and assisting children to have healthy and creative interactions on the internet during 2021 - 2025./.