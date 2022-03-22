Society Strengthened medical measures on travelers from Vietnam to affect bilateral partnership The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s decision to impose stronger COVID-19 control measures on travelers from Vietnam is likely to affect many areas in partnership between the two countries, including labour cooperation, said Ta Thi Thanh Thuy, head of the Labour Management Board under the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Society Thanh Hoa urged to drastically carry out EC’s IUU fishing-related recommendations Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has requested the central-coastal province of Thanh Hoa to take more drastic measures to implement the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society ☀️ Morning digest March 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Society Vietnam, Malaysia news agencies enhance collaboration Vietnam News Agency Director-General Vu Viet Trang and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Khairdzir Md Yunus held talks and signed a cooperative agreement between two agencies on March 19.