Welcome ceremony held for Singaporean Prime Minister
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on August 28 morning for his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong who is on an official visit to Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (L) welcomed by children (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on August 28 morning for his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong who is on an official visit to Vietnam.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong visit the photo exhibition (Photo: VNA)The two Prime Ministers then visited a photo exhibition featuring the land, people and relations of Vietnam and Singapore, jointly organised by the Vietnam News Agency and the Vietnam Government Office.
After that, they held talks to discuss measures to bolster the bilateral relations.
Before the welcome ceremony, the Singaporean PM laid flower wreaths and paid tribute President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum.
Talks between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: VNA)This is Lee’s fifth visit to Vietnam in his position as the Prime Minister of Singapore, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two nations.
It is among a wide range of activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership. On this occasion, PM Lee is expected to attend many important activities and events./.