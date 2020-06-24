Environment Mekong Delta effectively curbs impacts of drought, saline intrusion The Mekong Delta has experienced the most severe drought and saline intrusion ever in the dry season 2019-2020 but the negative impacts on agricultural production and daily life were minimised significantly thanks to effective measures, a top official has said.

Environment Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Environment Zero-waste communities start to emerge in Hoi An Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na village in Cam Ha commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture and tourism zone in promoting ‘green’ tourism product in the tourism hub.

Environment Phu Yen strengthens solid, plastic waste management The People’s Committee of central Phu Yen province and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam held a conference on June 18 to discuss strengthening the management of domestic solid and plastic wastes in the locality.