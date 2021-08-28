WHO Representative in Vietnam Dr. Kidong Park (left) and Deputy Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan. (Photo: Ministry of Health)

) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response.In this batch of donation, WHO presented 413,451 USD worth of medical supplies, including 36,000 surgical masks, 70,000 respirator masks and 50 sets of High Flow Nasal Cannula systems to Vietnam. More supplies are expected to arrive in coming days.“We hope that these supplies will help protect our health care workers and save patients’ lives. We have seen their tireless commitment to take care of the sick and we salute each one of them for their contribution. More than these medical supplies and materials, WHO continues to provide technical support to the Government on the overall response strategy and we stand ready to provide more assistance as needed,” said Dr. Kidong Park, WHO Representative in Vietnam.He also emphasised WHO’s commitment to support the Government in increasing vaccine availability in the country as a co-creator of the COVAX Facility, along the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF as the delivery partner.