Health WHO commends Gov't highest commitment on vaccination Dr Kidong Park, World Health Organisation Representative in Vietnam, has said that WHO commends the Vietnamese Government’s highest level commitment on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Vietnam reports 8,234 new cases, nearly 4,300 recoveries on August 6 Vietnam logged 4,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 6, raising the total count in the day to 8,234, according to the Ministry of Health.