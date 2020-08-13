Winner of logo contest on Vietnam-Indonesia ties announced
The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam announced on August 13 the winner of a logo contest held to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries on December 30.
The logo designed by Tran Hoai Duc. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta)
First prize of 500 USD in cash went to a logo designed by Vietnamese national Tran Hoai Duc.
According to organisers, the logo met all the criteria on demonstrating 65 years of bilateral diplomatic relations and reflecting the partnership and cooperation between the two countries.
Duc used images of Lac, a legendary Vietnamese bird, and Garuda, a legendary Indonesian bird, to symbolise a hope for peace and prosperity.
The winning logo will be used by the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia and Indonesian Missions in Vietnam (the embassy in Hanoi and the consulate general in HCM City) as the official brand image for celebrations of 65 years of diplomatic relations.
The organising board will also present four consolation prizes, which will be announced at a ceremony on August 19 at the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta.
The competition was held from July 1 to 31 and attracted 772 entries from both Vietnamese and Indonesian citizens./.