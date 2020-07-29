Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured
The sixth edition of the annual awards, organised by the Steering Committee for External Information, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Vietnam Television (VTV), aims to recognise and honour outstanding authors, press works, and books in the external information sector (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The 2019 awards attracted nearly 1,300 entries in 17 languages in various categories including print news in Vietnamese, e-newspaper in Vietnamese, print newspapers in foreign languages, e-newspapers in foreign languages, radio, television, photos and books (Photo: Vietnamplus)
This year, the organisers awarded 18 first prizes, 33 second prizes, 44 third prizes, and 80 consolation prizes, coming to a total of 175 winning submissions. In photo: Winners of third prize (Photo: Vietnamplus)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the event (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The Vietnam News Agency wins 44 prizes, including seven first prizes, eight second prizes, seven third prizes and 22 consolation prizes (Vietnamplus)
Reporter Cao Thuy Giang from Vietnam News Agency's Vietnamplus e-newspaper receives first prize (Photo: Vietnamplus)