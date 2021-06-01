Winners of second “De Men” Award announced
Series of stories 'Khac biet moi tuyet lam sao' by Nguyen Hoang Vu and Ga’s little world artists (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Winners of the second “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children were announced at a ceremony on June 1 on the occasion of International Children’s Day.
The judging panel could not determine a winner of the major “Cricket Knight” prize, so instead decided to grant five “Cricket Desire” awards instead of four.
The five winning works were the novel “Di tron” (Seeking shelter) by writer Binh Ca, the cartoon “Khuc go muc” (A rotten log) directed by People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Phuong Hoa, a series of paintings on nature and life by Xeo Chu (born in 2007), the comic “Ly & Chun - Tet la nhat, nhat la Tet” (Ly & Chun - Tet is the best) by Meo Moc, and a series of stories “Khac biet moi tuyet lam sao” (How great is the difference) by Nguyen Hoang Vu and Ga’s little world artists.
Writer Binh Ca (C) receives Cricket Desire award (Photo: VNA)Poet Tran Dang Khoa, Vice President of the Vietnamese Writers’ Association and head of the judging panel, said the winners all stand out among works for children.
This is the second edition of the award, which was held last year for the first time by the Vietnam News Agency’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper. It received 120 entries - 20 more than in the first edition.
The Cricket Knight prize of 30 million VND (1,300 USD) last year went to writer Nguyen Nhat Anh for his work “Lam ban voi bau troi” (Make Friends with the Sky).
The organisers also presented four Cricket Desire awards of 10 million VND each to a collection of paintings from 10-year-old Nguyen Doi Chung Anh, a long story from 12-year-old Cao Khai An, a collection of short stories by writer Nguyen Chi Ngoan, and a collection of songs about children by composer Nguyen Van Chung./.