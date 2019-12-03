Winter festival expected to draw visitors to Sa Pa
Sun Group’s Sun World Fansipan Legend Company has launched a winter festival at Sa Pa national tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. The festival will run until January 2020.
Themed “Snowy Paradise”, the event attracted thousands of domestic and foreign visitors.
The festival will offer the most special ever winter in Sa Pa in a joyful Christmas atmosphere, with many new and interesting attractions such as an 18m-high Christmas tree made up of 160 transparent crystal blocks, a 50m ice tunnel and entertaining music performances./.