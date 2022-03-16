Woman in An Giang imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people’s administration
Le Thi Kim Phi was sentenced to six years in prison for “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration”. (Photo: VNA)An Giang (VNA) – The People’s Court of southern An Giang province sentenced a 63-year-old woman to six years in prison for “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” at a first-instance trial on March 16.
Le Thi Kim Phi, from My Binh ward, Long Xuyen city, An Giang province, used her Facebook account named “Phi Kim” in September 2020 to make friends with several members of "Chính phủ quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời" (Provisional National Government of Vietnam) - a reactionary organisation led by Dao Minh Quan, according to the indictment of the provincial People’s Procuracy.
From September to late December 2020, Phi regularly followed, commented, liked and shared articles, video clips and images with contents aimed at sabotaging the Party and State on her account.
After joining the Provisional National Government of Vietnam in late 2020, she was assigned to popularise the organisation and Quan to connect with and incite others to join it.
Phi was arrested and prosecuted on July 15, 2021. Competent forces found objects relating to the case in her house./.