Politics Vietnam’s frigate completes MILAN 2022 sea phase Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung has arrived back at Cam Ranh Port, completing the sea phase of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 which took place in the northern India city of Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4.

Politics Vietnam approves signing of Vietnam-China agreement on provision of non-refundable aid Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a resolution to approve the inking of an economic and technical cooperation agreement on the provision of non-refundable aid between the Vietnamese and Chinese governments in fiscal year 2020.

Politics Ministers questioned about industry - trade, natural resources - environment issues Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha are fielding questions about issues within their remit on March 16, part of the 9th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

Politics Hanoi strengthens relations with US localities Hanoi always gives high priority to developing its friendship and cooperation with US localities, thus contributing to deepening the relations between the two countries, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told newly-accredited US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Evans Knapper on March 15.