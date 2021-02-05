Politics Vietnam willing to share CPTPP information, experience with UK: Spokesperson Vietnam supports the UK in strengthening economic and trade relations with member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to share information and experience in joining the pact with the UK, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam advocates rule-of-law principle on seas and oceans: Spokesperson Vietnam supports the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and the principle of respect for the law on seas and oceans, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 4.

Politics Party Congress expected to open up new development era for Vietnam The 13th Party Congress was of great significance, as it shaped Vietnam’s development orientations over the next five years. The gathering drew significant attention from Vietnamese both at home and abroad, as well as international friends.