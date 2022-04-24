Politics Seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange: Inheriting, multiplying friendship Continuing activities within the framework of the seventh Vietnam - China Border Defence Friendship Exchange, in the afternoon of April 23, Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a welcome ceremony for a delegation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army led by his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe at Ta Lung International Border Gate, Quang Hoa district of Cao Bang province.

Politics Vietnam, China hold seventh Border Defence Friendship Exchange Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. Wei Fenghe on April 23 co-chaired activities of the seventh Vietnam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange in Quang Hoa district of Vietnam’s Cao Bang province and Longzhou county of China’s Guangxi province.

Politics Vietnam, the Holy See work to strengthen relations Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 received Monsignor Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski, Undersecretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States, who is on a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 9th round meeting of the two sides’ joint working group.

Politics Da Nang to boost connections, trade with US investors: Party official The central coastal city of Da Nang hopes to boost links and promote trade with US investors and enterprises, affirmed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang while receiving visiting US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper on April 22.